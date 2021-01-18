Ekiti Votes N1.4bn To Equip Amotekun

Ekiti state government has voted the sum of N1.4 billion in its 2021 budget to further equip the Amotekun Corps to fight the growing cases of kidnapping in the state

Budget commissioner, Femi Ajayi, announced this while analysing the state’s 2021 n109.66 billion budget at a news conference in Ado Ekiti

Ajayi explains that the N1.4 billion capital vote include N550 million for the purchase of drones for the surveillance of the state, as well as N320 million for the safe city project to coordinate security operations in the state

Also, N55 million is set aside for the take off the state security trust fund The state in the past one year had been recording rising cases of abductions

