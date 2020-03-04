Ekiti Reads Riot Act To Rapists

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has read a riot act at rapists in the state.

The Governor says the era when women are subjected to abuse is over in the state.

Fayemi speaking at the fourth Ekiti State gender summit in Ado Ekiti, warns that there will be no mercy for whoever rapes, molests or abuses any woman in the state.

The Governor assures women in the state that his admnistration has put in place a legal framework criminalizing abuse of women.

His wife, Bisi Fayemi promises that government will diligently enforce the provision of female gender laws such as gender based violence prohibition law, equal opportunities law and the child rights law.

 

