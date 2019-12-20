Ekiti PDP Crisis Deepens Over Sale Of State Secretariat

Crisis in the Ekiti State PDP is deepening, as factions poised for a fight over the sale of the state secretariat of the party in Ado Ekiti, the State capital

With the sale, the party now has no secretariat at the state level

The state PDP chairman, Gboyega oguntuase, accuses former Governor Ayodele Fayose, of masterminding the sale of the secretariat

Top leaders of the party, according to him, were not involved in the sale of the secretariat

But Fayose earlier, had said that he consulted the state PDP leadership on the sale of the secretariat, and the proceed of the sale paid into the PDP account

The PDP chairman recalls that Fayose once approached him and asked him to sign a document, which he refused

Oguntuase says the party’s executive committee will go to Court to recover the building

 

