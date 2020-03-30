Ekiti Locks Down The State Over Covid 19

Home Ekiti Locks Down The State Over Covid 19

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Ekiti state government has announced a total shutdown of the state to reduce the spread of covid 19 in the state

Also, a 12 hour curfew has been imposed from seven pm in the night to seven am in the morning

Governor Kayode Fayemi announcing the shutdown in a special broadcast on Sunday, says during the period, there will be no movement between local government areas, towns and villages in the state

Fayemi adds that the earlier closure of stalls, shops and major markets is still in force, warning that anyone who violates the order is liable to jail term or fine.

 

READ ALSO]Covid 19: Kyari Moved To Lagos

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account