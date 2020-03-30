Ekiti Locks Down The State Over Covid 19

Ekiti state government has announced a total shutdown of the state to reduce the spread of covid 19 in the state

Also, a 12 hour curfew has been imposed from seven pm in the night to seven am in the morning

Governor Kayode Fayemi announcing the shutdown in a special broadcast on Sunday, says during the period, there will be no movement between local government areas, towns and villages in the state

Fayemi adds that the earlier closure of stalls, shops and major markets is still in force, warning that anyone who violates the order is liable to jail term or fine.

