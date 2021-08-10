Eight Killed As IPOB Enforced Stay At Home Order In South East Region

Stay-At-Home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday to residents in the south east region, crippled economic activities and movement in the five states in the zone

Major roads, markets, banks and shops across the region were shut down as the IPOB militants enforced the order, which it says will be sustained every Monday until its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released

A total of eight persons died in the process of enforcing the order by IPOB members who attacked an area police command in Nnewi in several vehicles

In Nnewi, three passenger buses were set on fire, and three others along Owerri-Umuahia highway

