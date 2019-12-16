Eight Die In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Katsina

Home Eight Die In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Katsina

Eight persons have died in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in Katsina State.

Those who died in the explosion, included three women and their five children

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening, while the women were cooking in their home at Dan Musa Government Area.

Neighbors called in police after they could not gained access into the house, because of locked gates.

Policemen later broke into the wall of the fence, to gain access into the house.

By the time policemen entered the house, the eight persons inside had been burnt beyond recognition.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Gambo Isah confirmed the incident.

 

