Eight Die In Autocrash In Niger

Eight persons have died, eight others injured in a multiple Autocrash in kutigi, Niger State

The accident which occurred on Monday night involved two petrol tankers and three other vehicles

The petrol tankers travelling in the opposite direction, had an head-on-collision at a sharp bend in the road

An open truck conveying passengers which attempted to overtake one of the tankers, lost control and ran into a ditch

Two drivers of the tankers and their mates were among those who died in the crash

 

