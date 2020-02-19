Eight Die In Autocrash In Niger

Eight persons have died, eight others injured in a multiple Autocrash in kutigi, Niger State
The accident which occurred on Monday night involved two petrol tankers and three other vehicles
The petrol tankers travelling in the opposite direction, had an head-on-collision at a sharp bend in the road
An open truck conveying passengers which attempted to overtake one of the tankers, lost control and ran into a ditch
Two drivers of the tankers and their mates were among those who died in the crash
