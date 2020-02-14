Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Fail To Agree On Usage Of Nile River Water

Home Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Fail To Agree On Usage Of Nile River Water

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia Fail To Agree On Usage Of Nile River Water

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have failed to reach a final agreement on the filling up and operation of what will be Africa’s biggest hydro-electric dam that is being built on River Nile.

Ethiopian ambassador to US, Fitsum Arega, has tweeted that the latest round of talks held in Washington on Thursday by water ministers from the three countries ended without a deal.

The ambassador did not specify why no agreement was reached.

The three nations had last month agreed on an initial deal, following talks mediated by the US and World bank, that the grand renaissance dam should be filled in stages during the rainy season

Ethiopia, which is building the dam, wants to start generating electricity as soon as possible. But Egypt is concerned about its water supplies if the dam is filled too fast.

 

READ ALSO]Gunmen Attack Kaduna Market

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account