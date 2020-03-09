Egypt Records First Codvit-19 Death In Africa

Home Egypt Records First Codvit-19 Death In Africa

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

A German tourist who was being treated for coronavirus in Egypt is the first fatality to be recorded in Africa because of the outbreak.

The 60-year-old had arrived in Egypt a week ago and complained of a fever.

He was taken to a hospital in the red sea resort of Hurghada for treatment where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The patient died after refusing to be transferred to an isolation ward.

The latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, include Egypt – 48, Algeria – 17, Senegal – 4, South Africa – 3, morocco – 2, Cameroon – 2 Tunisia – 2, Togo – 1 and Nigeria – 1

 

READ ALSO]Ritualists Behead 84 Year Old Woman

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account