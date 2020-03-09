Egypt Records First Codvit-19 Death In Africa

A German tourist who was being treated for coronavirus in Egypt is the first fatality to be recorded in Africa because of the outbreak.

The 60-year-old had arrived in Egypt a week ago and complained of a fever.

He was taken to a hospital in the red sea resort of Hurghada for treatment where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The patient died after refusing to be transferred to an isolation ward.

The latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa, include Egypt – 48, Algeria – 17, Senegal – 4, South Africa – 3, morocco – 2, Cameroon – 2 Tunisia – 2, Togo – 1 and Nigeria – 1

READ ALSO]Ritualists Behead 84 Year Old Woman

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter