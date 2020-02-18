Egbas To Build N600m Abeokuta City Hall To Replace Centenary Hall

A 600 million naira Abeokuta multi-purpose city hall is to be constructed in Abeokuta for the people of Egbaland.

The multi-million Naira project will replace the over 90 year old centenary hall, Ake, Abeokuta, which will be developed into a UNESCO standard tourist site.

The paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, announced the project at a news conference held at his Ake palace to herald the 2020 Lisabi day festival, holding between February 22 and March 1.

The Alake explained that the city project will be built on a seven hectares of land along Sam Ewang road at Leme, Abeokuta.

Facilities in the project, according to the monarch, will include a 3,500 seater banquet hall, restaurant, library, administrative block and a hotel.

The foundation of the project will be laid on February 22.

READ ALSO]Man To Die By Hanging For Armed Robbery In Abeokuta

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter