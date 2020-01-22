EFCC To Repatriate Suspected Treasury Looters

EFCC To Repatriate Suspected Treasury Looters

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is finalizing plans to repatriate 18 high profile Nigerians suspected to have looted treasury back home to face prosecution.

Acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, made this known while speaking to newsmen in Ibadan, during a visit to the EFCC zonal office in the Oyo State capital

EFCC, according to Magu, will request for more extradition of other suspected treasury looters hiding in several countries.

President Muhammadu Buhari had requested for the extradition of suspected treasury looters from the UK, during a bilateral meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson in London.

 

