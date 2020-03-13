EFCC Picks 90 Yahoo Boys within 6 Days In Ogun

Operatives of the economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, have arrested another batch of 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

The 48 suspects were rounded up at Alabata area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The arrest of the suspects on Thursday, increased to 90, the number of suspected internet fraudsters picked up by EFCC agents in the past six days in the state.

Last Friday, 42 suspects were arrested by EFCC agents at different locations in Ilaro in the Yewa Axis of the State.

Most of the 48 suspects arrested in Abeokuta, claimed to be undergraduates and their age ranges between 18 and 28 years.

Acting spokesman of the agency, Tony Orilade in a statement says, the 48 suspects were arrested following intelligence they received on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Items recovered from the suspects include three exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, and sim cards.

Further investigations into the suspect’s alleged criminal activities are still ongoing, according to EFCC.

 

