Ecowas Leaders Meet To Propose Tough Measure to End Crisis in Mali

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , INTERNATIONAL, NEWS, 0
Crisis in Mali

Leaders of the West Africa regional grouping, ECOWAS will hold an extraordinary summit today to propose measures to resolve the political crisis in Mali.

The virtual summit comes after two missions to Mali’s capital, Bamako, failed to reconcile the government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and opposition groups demanding his resignation.

The head of ECOWAS, Niger’s president Muhammadou Issoufou had on Friday said he will be pushing for “strong measures” to help resolve the crisis.

The opposition coalition, a group called M5-RFP, has rejected a proposal for the formation of a national unity government – insisting that president Keïta must resign and a transitional government be set up.

ECOWAS leaders have however insisted that any change of government in Mali must follow a constitutional process

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
SMTWTFS
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account