Ecowas Intervenes In Nigeria’s Border Closure

Ecowas has constituted a committee to study Nigeria’s closure of its borders with neighboring countries in the sub region.

The meeting by the West African sub regional leaders held on the side-line of the meeting of the African union in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, was presided over by Burkina Faso leader, Marc Christie Kabore.

President Muhammadu Buhari was also in attendance at the meeting.

Buhari ordered the closure of the borders in august last year to stop the influx of smuggled arms, petrol and several other items, particularly rice.

 

