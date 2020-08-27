ECOWAS Demands From Mali Junta 12 Month Transitional Rule

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , GOVERNANCE, INTERNATIONAL, POLITICS, 0

West African mediators have told Mali’s coup leaders that the sub-region would accept a transitional government led by a civilian or a retired army officer for a maximum of 12 months

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari received a briefing on the mediation efforts led by his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

On 18 April, soldiers marched through Mali’s capital, Bamako, and arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Thousands later took to the streets of the capital, Bamako, to celebrate the coup, which sparked global condemnation.

Earlier this year, Mr Keïta faced large demonstrations over corruption, mismanagement of the economy and disputed legislative elections.

There has also been anger among troops about pay and the conflict with militant jihadists in the north of the country, which has seen scores of soldiers killed in the past year

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE Malawi New President Appoints Relatives as Ministers

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
August 2020
SMTWTFS
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account