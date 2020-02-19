Drug: Saudi Court Frees Nigerian On Death Row

A Saudi court has freed a Nigerian Moslem cleric, Mallam Ibrahim Ibrahim from the death row in Saudi prison

The cleric had been on the Death row for the past three years, following his conviction for entering Saudi Arabia with prohibited drug

The court hearing the appeal of the cleric, discharged and acquitted him of the charges

His defense was coordinated by the federal and Zamfara state governments

President Buhari had despatched a legal team headed by the justice minister, Abubakar Malami, to handle the case, after governor Maitawale called on Buhari to assist in freeing the cleric from the death row

READ ALSO]Senate President Alerts Over Likely Attack On National Assembly

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter