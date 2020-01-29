Drivers To Undergo Eye Test To Reduce Auto Crashes

Drivers are to undergo an eye test to ascertain the quality of the vision during the year as part of fresh moves to reduce auto crashes on highways

Federal road safety corps (FRSC) which announces the move explains that the issue of eye test is now a global phenomenon to reduce crashes on roads

The FRSC corps marshall, Boboye speaking in Abuja at a meeting with the zonal commanding officers, explains that the proposed eye test aims at ensuring that only drivers with excellent vision drive on highways

He says that 30 per cent of drivers failed a random eye test conducted by the corps on motorists during the just concluded ‘operation zero tolerance which ended early this month.

 

