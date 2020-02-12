Draft Operational Guideline Of Amotekun Ready

The proposed south west joint security outfit codenamed ‘Amotekun’ will operate day and night patrol on major highways, hinterland, waterways and forests in the region.

Also, commander and top officers of the proposed security outfit from each of the six states in the region will collaborate with security agencies on information gathering on crimes.

These are parts of the details of the draft bill for the operational guideline of Amotekun which is now being considered for passage by each of the six state houses of assembly in the region.

Other major provisions in the bill is that governor of each of the states will appoint commander for the security outfit in their respective states.

The commanders of the six units of the outfit, according to the bill, will meet quarterly to share intelligence.

The draft bill also empowers members of the outfit to carry arms subject to the approval of the inspector general of police, as well as arrest suspected criminals, including kidnappers, cultists, terrorists, and highway robbers.

Those arrested, according to the bill, will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

