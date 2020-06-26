Dozens of Lightning Kill More than 100 in India

More than 100 people in northern India have been killed by dozens of lightning strikes across two states in recent days

The disaster management team in Bihar State said 83 were killed there, while another 20 were in the hospital with injuries.

At least 20 more people are reported dead in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The authorities have warned residents to be vigilant and stay indoors, as meteorologists forecast more bad weather.

More than 2,300 people were killed by lightning in India in 2018, according to the national crime records bureau and at least 2,000 people have died in lightning strikes every year since 2005.

In 2018 the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh recorded 36,749 lightning strikes in just 13 hours.

