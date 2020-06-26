Dozens of Lightning Kill More than 100 in India

Home Dozens of Lightning Kill More than 100 in India

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , INTERNATIONAL, NEWS, 0
Lightning Kill

More than 100 people in northern India have been killed by dozens of lightning strikes across two states in recent days

The disaster management team in Bihar State said 83 were killed there, while another 20 were in the hospital with injuries.

At least 20 more people are reported dead in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The authorities have warned residents to be vigilant and stay indoors, as meteorologists forecast more bad weather.

More than 2,300 people were killed by lightning in India in 2018, according to the national crime records bureau and at least 2,000 people have died in lightning strikes every year since 2005.

In 2018 the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh recorded 36,749 lightning strikes in just 13 hours.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE Lightening Kills Woman, Injures Her Son at Idumota, Lagos

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account