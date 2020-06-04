In a Twitter thread, the singer 2Face Idibia Tweeted the following
MAke una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh
He also said in another tweet that;
GOOD is GOOD
BAD/EVIL is BAD/EVIL
CHOOSE which one u want.
E no mean say make u mumu.
GOD Give u brain. Use am.
Also in the below
No ojoro.
Use ya brain.
ONE LOVE is the ONLY solution.
There’s enough for everybody.
Greed is the major problem.