In a Twitter thread, the singer 2Face Idibia Tweeted the following

MAke una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh

He also said in another tweet that;

GOOD is GOOD BAD/EVIL is BAD/EVIL CHOOSE which one u want. E no mean say make u mumu. GOD Give u brain. Use am.

Also in the below

GOOD is GOOD BAD is BAD No ojoro. Use ya brain. ONE LOVE is the ONLY solution. There’s enough for everybody. Greed is the major problem.

