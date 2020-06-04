”DON’T BE EMBARRASSING GOD EVERYWHERE ”- 2FACE IDIBIA SLAMS PASTORS AND IMAMS

In a Twitter thread, the singer 2Face Idibia Tweeted the following

MAke una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh

He also said in another tweet that;

GOOD is GOOD

BAD/EVIL is BAD/EVIL

CHOOSE which one u want.

E no mean say make u mumu.

GOD Give u brain. Use am.

Also in the below

GOOD is GOOD

BAD is BAD

No ojoro.

Use ya brain.

ONE LOVE is the ONLY solution.

There’s enough for everybody.

Greed is the major problem.

YOU CAN ALSO READ Twitter urges users to change passwords

