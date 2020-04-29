NMA Says 260 Doctors Exposed To Covid-19 Infection

Nigeria medical association (NMA) says 264 medical doctors have so far been exposed to Covid-19 infection since the pandemic extended to Nigeria.

The association’s president, Doctor Francis Faduyile, made this known in the NMA’s message to this year’s world health day

Faduyile explains that out of the 264 doctors, 20 were infected by the virus, two recovered from the infection, while three died in the process.

In a tribute to the health workers, including those who died in the process, Faduyile hails them for their astute conviction and unwavering patriotism.

He says the infection could be reduced in Nigeria, if the global best practice on infection, prevention and control protocol is adhered to.

 

