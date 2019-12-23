Disputed Soku Oil Well: Dickson Accuses Wike Of Dividing Ijaws

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has accused his rivers state counterpart, Onyesom Wike of promoting disunity among the Ijaws in the Niger Delta region

Dickson says the rivers state governor is using the disputed soku olifield to divide the Ijaws

Dickson, addressing newsmen at the governor’s office in Yenagoa, describes comment by Wike on the disputed oil well as reckless, uncouth, childish and evil

He also alleges that the expansionist agenda of Wike is creating unnecessary disputes With the Rivers State’s neighbors in Bayelsa, Imo and Akwa Ibom States

The dispute between the two governors, followed a court ruling which awarded Soku Oil Field in Bayelsa State to Rivers State

 

