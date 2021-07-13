Dispatch Rider Escapes With Firm’s Motorcycle, Three Days After Employment

A despatch rider escaping from lagos with a company’s motorcycle three days after he was employed has been arrested in Ogun state.

The suspect, Emmanuel Samuel was arrested on Sunday at Ogere, by a team of police conducting a stop and search in the town.

He produced the documents of the motorcyle as demanded by the patrol team, but the policemen became suspicious when they discovered that the document indicates that the motorcycle was registered on July 12, 2021.

The suspect, according to the Spokesman of the State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi later confessed during an interrogation at the Ogere police divisional headquarters that he was newly recruited a s adespatch rider by a lagos company three days earlier

The divisional police officer, Abiodun Ayinde later contacted the company, which revealed that the suspect had removed the tracking device installed in the motorcycle.

