Diamond Platnumz Is Not Supporting Our Son and I Don’t Need It – Tanasha Donna

Diamond Platnumz

The Kenyan media personality and singer disclosed this in an interview she said;

I have been doing it all on my own, to be honest, I will be 100% honest with you. I’m very real and am not gonna say something that is not the case, with all the respect I have for him and I don’t have any bad blood with him. He is not supporting and I’m doing it on my own and I don’t need his support, to be honest. I’m raising my son just fine, there is nothing that boy lacks in his life. He is fine. Also commenting on why she unfollowed Diamond Platnumz and his family members on Instagram, Donna said she was only avoiding constant reminders of their breakup.

 

