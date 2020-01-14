Belgian-born Nigerian Striker Cyriel Dessers has said he is looking forward to featuring for the super eagles.

Dessers who plays for Dutch Eredivisie Side, Heracles, made this known after he was given the revelation of the year award, at the maiden edition of the ballers award held on Sunday in Lagos.

Reacting to the award, Dessers expressed his delight for being the recipient and thanked everyone who voted for him.

In December 2019, Dessers declared his intention to play for Nigeria after discussing with NFF President Amaju pinnick.

