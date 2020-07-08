Deputy Governor’s Planned Impeachment Raises Ondo’s Political Temperature

Political tension has continued rising in Ondo state, as the state house of assembly initiated the process of impeaching deputy governor Agboola Ajayi.

Already, 14 members of the 26 member’s house of assembly had served the deputy governor with an impeachment notice.

The lawmakers are investigating the deputy governor over alleged misconduct.

Armed policemen and personnel of Nigeria security and civil defence corps prevented visitors and newsmen from accessing the assembly premises on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor had gone to a federal high court in Abuja, to stop the impeachment proceeding.

