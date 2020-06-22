Delta SSG, Commissioner Tests Covid 19 Positive

Home Delta SSG, Commissioner Tests Covid 19 Positive

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0

Secretary to the delta state government, Chiedu Ebie, has tested positive for Covid 19

The state information commissioner, Charles Aniegwu, also tested positive for the virus

The state governor’s chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, who made this known, says both officials had been moved to an isolation centre for treatment

Ifeajika, however, says that both of them are in a stable condition

360 confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded so far in the state

Also, the headquarters of the national agency for prohibition of trafficking in persons in Abuja, has been shut down for Covid 19

Director-General of the agency, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, in a statement, says the office will remain shut down between June 22 and 27

She explains that the shutdown of the headquarters complex, following a report that two officials of the agency had contacts with a dead Covid 19 patient

She asks all staff to remain at home during the period to allow the fumigation of the complex

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
June 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account