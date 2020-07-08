Delta Orders Cabinet Members to Undergo Covid-19 Test

Delta state government has directed all members of governor Ifeanyi Okonwa’s cabinet to go for a compulsory test for Covid-19.

The directive issued through a circular also affects other aides of the governor, and civil servants working at the government house, and the office of the deputy governor.

Already, Governor Okowa and his wife are receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Also tested positive for the virus are the secretary to the state government and information commissioner.

The information commissioner had been successfully managed for the virus and has resumed duty.

The state has recorded a total of 1,285 confirmed Covid-19 cases, out of which 25 has died while receiving treatment, while 853 are receiving treatment at isolation centres in the state.

