Defence Minister Pledges FG’s To Avoid Issues That Will Split Nigeria

Defence minister, Major General Bashir Maigashi, has said that federal government will not be agents that will split Nigeria

Federal government, according to the minister, will remain neutral on every issue that will divide Nigeria

Maigashi spoke on the rising security crisis in the country, while addressing newsmen on the sideline of revalidating his membership of the APC at Galandanciward, Gwalelocal government in Kano state

He asks the state governors and other elected leaders to fulfil their obligations to create enabling environment by creating new jobs, address neglect and poverty in their constituencies

The minister says this will douse tensions in the country

