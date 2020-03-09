Deaths From Codvit-19 Increases Rapidly In Italy

The number of people to have died from the coronavirus in Italy has shot up by 133 in a day to 366

The total number of infections leap 25% to 7,375 from 5,883, according to the civil protection agency.

The latest figures mean Italy now has the highest number of confirmed infections outside china, where the outbreak originated in December.

It has overtaken South Korea, where the total number of cases is nearing 7,400.

The jump in figures comes as millions adapt to radical measures introduced on Sunday in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

