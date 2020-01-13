Death Toll from Terrorist Attack on Niger’s Military Base Hits 89

Niger’s government has said that the number of soldiers killed in last week’s attack on a military base has reached 89.

Government spokesman Zakaria Abdourahame speaking on public radio says after a thorough search, the toll has been established as 89 dead among friendly forces, and 77 dead for the enemy,”

The government has declared three days of national mourning in honor of the soldiers killed in the Thursday night attack.

Heavily armed Islamist militants attacked the army outpost in Chinegodar, in the west of the country, just a few kilometers from the border with Mali.

The attack happened close to where 71 soldiers were killed last month which the Islamic state group affiliate in the region said it had carried out.

The December attack spurred leaders of the G5 Sahel Nations, Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, to call for closer cooperation and international support in the battle against the Islamist threat.

France’s president and his counterparts from the Sahel Region are meeting today to discuss military operations against Islamist militants in West Africa.

