The death toll from capsized boat conveying police officers on electoral duty in Bayelsa state, has risen from four to six
The state police commissioner, Mike Okoli, giving an update on the incident on Sunday in Yenagos, confirms that six police officers drowned in the boat last Friday
The speedboat conveying police officers to Okporoma for the Saturday’s Senatorial Bye Poll in Southern Ijaw, when the boat capsized According to the police chief, 11 police officers were in the boat, while only five of them had been rescued
