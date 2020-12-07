Death Toll From Police Officers Drowned In Bayelsa Rises To Six

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, NEWS, 0

The death toll from capsized boat conveying police officers on electoral duty in Bayelsa state, has risen from  four to six

The state police commissioner, Mike Okoli, giving an update on the incident on Sunday in Yenagos, confirms that six police officers drowned in the boat last Friday

The speedboat conveying police officers to Okporoma for the Saturday’s Senatorial Bye Poll in Southern Ijaw, when the boat capsized According to the police chief, 11 police officers were in the boat, while only five of them had been rescued

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Six Killed In Tricycle/Truck Accident In Ijebu Mushin

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

December 2020
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account