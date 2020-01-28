Death Toll From Coronavirus Continues To Rise, Hits 106

The death toll from the new coronavirus now stands at 106, as cases of new infections have almost doubled in a day, according to Chinese authorities

The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of 27 January, up from 2,835 a day earlier.

Travel restrictions have been tightened and wearing masks in public is now mandatory in some cities.

The city of Wuhan is at the epicentre of the outbreak but it has spread across China and internationally.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and there is no specific cure or vaccine.

To try and stop the spread of infections, many of the New Year festivities have been suspended and the holiday period has been extended by three days to Sunday.

READ ALSO]About 500 Migrants Rescued In Medditeranean Sea

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter