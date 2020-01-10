The Organized Labour Has Issued A Fresh Deadline Of January 31 To All The State Governments To End Their Negotiations And Consequential Adjustment Negotiations

At the end of the January, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) warns that state governments which fail to begin the implementation of the new wage, will have themselves to blame

TUC president, Quadri Olaleye who issued the fresh deadline, says that the state councils of the organized labour had been directed to begin a fresh mobilization of workers immediately

The earlier deadline issued by labour to the state governments to begin the payment of the new wage, expired last December 31

At the moment, the TUC president says only six state governments have started implementing the new wage for workers on their payroll

Fifteen others, according to him, are in the process of completing the negotiation, while nine others are yet to initiate the process of negotiations with labour

