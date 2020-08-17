Daniel Offered Leadership of Ogun PDP

There are indications that former governor Gbenga Daniel, may lead Ogun State PDP faction, loyal to late senator Buruji Kashamu

Sources told Rockcity Fm that, what Kashamu offered Daniel shortly before he died, was the leader of his PDP faction, and not his ‘Omo Ilu Foundation’

The Omo Ilu Foundation, according to the sources, will be managed by the wife of the late senator, and members of his family

A PDP leader said top leaders of the PDP faction met briefly the former governor during his condolence visit to the Kashamu family last week, in Ijebu Igbo

During the brief meeting, the PDP faction leaders asked Daniel to lead them in accordance with the wish of the late senator

Daniel, it was gathered, has not confirmed to the PDP faction leaders, if he will accept the offer to lead them

But a formal meeting between the former governor and the PDP faction leaders is scheduled to hold, immediately after the eight-day Fidau prayers for the late senator

During the meeting, critical issues on the future of the PDP faction will be discussed

Most of the faction leaders, however, say that they will not compromise on the leverage of their state executive committee, and merge with the rival faction led by Sikirulahi Ogundele.

