Daniel Offered Leadership of Ogun PDP Kashamu Faction

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, POLITICS, 0
Daniel Offered Leadership of Ogun PDP

There are indications that former governor Gbenga Daniel, may lead Ogun State PDP faction, loyal to late senator Buruji Kashamu

Sources told Rockcity Fm that, what Kashamu offered Daniel shortly before he died, was the leader of his PDP faction, and not his ‘Omo Ilu Foundation’

The Omo Ilu Foundation, according to the sources, will be managed by the wife of the late senator, and members of his family

A PDP leader said top leaders of the PDP faction met briefly the former governor during his condolence visit to the Kashamu family last week, in Ijebu Igbo

During the brief meeting, the PDP faction leaders asked Daniel to lead them in accordance with the wish of the late senator

Daniel, it was gathered, has not confirmed to the PDP faction leaders, if he will accept the offer to lead them

But a formal meeting between the former governor and the PDP faction leaders is scheduled to hold, immediately after the eight-day Fidau prayers for the late senator

During the meeting, critical issues on the future of the PDP faction will be discussed

Most of the faction leaders, however, say that they will not compromise on the leverage of their state executive committee, and merge with the rival faction led by Sikirulahi Ogundele.

YOU CAN ALSO READ Gambari Warns Sectional Security Outfits May Break Up Nigeria

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
August 2020
SMTWTFS
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account