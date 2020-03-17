Dangote Offers Tips On How Nigeria Could Diversify Its Economy

Home Dangote Offers Tips On How Nigeria Could Diversify Its Economy

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has identified Nigeria’s large domestic market as an incentive to import substitution and diversification of its economy.

The business mogul says with the size of Nigeria’s domestic market, focus should be on import substitution, economic diversification and industrialisation.

Dangote, speaking in Abuja at the round table parley with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, explained that the Asian tigers focused on exports because of the size of their markets, hence they produce for outside markets.

The focus, according to Dangote,will provide for the large domestic market and reduce the huge import bill which stood at 47 billion dollars as at 2019.

 

READ ALSO]Zimbabwe Says CODVIT-19 Is God’s Punishment For Europe And The US

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account