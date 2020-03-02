Dangote Fertilizer Plant Operational In May

Home Dangote Fertilizer Plant Operational In May

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Dangote group has announced that its $2 billion fertilizer plant undergoing construction at Lekki, Lagos will be operational in May.

Already, the pre-testing of the three million tonnes per annum granulated urea fertilizer plant has begun, preparatory to its launch.

Dangoter group President, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, announces the date while leading the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on a tour of the Dangote refinery, petrochemical and fertilizer plant project.

When operational, Dangote says the fertilizer plant will be the world’s largest and makes Nigeria the only urea exporter in sub-Sahara Africa, and capable of generating $2.5 billion yearly.

He says that the refinery plant which will be operational in May 2021 will also makes Nigeria, the largest exporter of petroleum products and meet Nigeria’s demand for the products.

 

READ ALSO]Coronavirus Death Toll Worldwide Exceeds 3,000

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account