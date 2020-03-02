Dangote Fertilizer Plant Operational In May

Dangote group has announced that its $2 billion fertilizer plant undergoing construction at Lekki, Lagos will be operational in May.

Already, the pre-testing of the three million tonnes per annum granulated urea fertilizer plant has begun, preparatory to its launch.

Dangoter group President, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, announces the date while leading the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on a tour of the Dangote refinery, petrochemical and fertilizer plant project.

When operational, Dangote says the fertilizer plant will be the world’s largest and makes Nigeria the only urea exporter in sub-Sahara Africa, and capable of generating $2.5 billion yearly.

He says that the refinery plant which will be operational in May 2021 will also makes Nigeria, the largest exporter of petroleum products and meet Nigeria’s demand for the products.

