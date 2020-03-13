Dangote Begins Oil Production In July

Dangote industries will begin crude oil production in July from oil blocs it purchased from shell in the Niger Delta region.

The first oil block will produce 20,000 barrels of oil daily, rising to 100,000 when the second oil block goes into production.

Production from the oil fields are to feed the ongoing 650,000 barrels daily refinery project which is expected to go on stream in early 2021.

The company’s group executive director, Davekumar Edwin says development plan had been completed for the Kalekule oil field.

The next phase, according to him, is to complete an undeveloped k1 discovery on oil block 71 which is .located in shallow water in the Niger Delta region.

