Customs Officers To Declare Assets Yearly

Officers of Nigeria customs service are to henceforth declare their assets every year.

Customs comptroller general, retired colonel Ahmad Ali, made this known while receiving the chairman of the code of conduct bureau, Mohammed Isah in his office in Abuja.

Ali says the law establishing customs stipulates that like bankers, customs personnel must declare their assets every year, because of the nature of their jobs.

The customs, according to him, will start enforcing the law as from this year, while asking the bureau to assist in ensuring the proper scrutiny of the assets declared.

