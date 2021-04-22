Customs Intercepts 42 Drums Of Carbide At Ogun Border Town

Federal operating unit ‘A’ of Nigerian Customs Service have intercepted 42 drums of Calcium Carbide Explosives at Sango Ota axis of Ogun State

The duty paid value of the seized contraband weighing 106 kilogramme, is N105 million

The unit area comptroller, Usman Yahaya, announcing this at a news conference in lagos, says the explosive was smuggled into the country from Benin Republic

According to him, it was loaded into a truck and concealed with Cassava and Tuber Flakes.

