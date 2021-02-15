Customs Begins Implementation Of Tariff Cut On Imported Cars

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is to commence implementation of tariff reduction on vehicles before the end of this month.

The agency Comptroller-General, Hameed ali, who made this known, said this followed the transmission of the directive to the customs by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning.

Last January 26, the customs’ boss had said that the agency was awaiting directives from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning on the implementation of the act which reduces duties on tractors and motor vehicles for transportation.

Mr Ali disclosed that about 300,000 to 400,000 vehicles coming into Nigeria first stop in Benin republic before being smuggled into Nigeria.

