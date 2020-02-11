Cultism: Student Leader In Police Net

President of the student union government (SUG) of federal polytechnic, Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji, is now in the police net for being a suspected member of a cult group.

He was arrested along with one Olanrewaju taiwo during an initiation ceremony of black axe cult group in a bush in Ilaro.

Police say the student leader was dressed in the full regalia of the cult group when he was arrested.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirming the arrest said police, in Ilaro, was alerted that some cultist members were sighted at Gbogidi axis of the town, initiating new members.

A police team, according to him, raced to the area and caught the student leader in the full regalia of the cult group along with another suspect while other members of the cult group escaped through the bush

The student leader is said to be undergoing interrogation at the Ilaro police division headquarters.

The police image maker said that the state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, had directed his transfer to the anti-cultism unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigations.

