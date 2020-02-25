Cross River Hosts 36,000 Refugees From Cameroun

Home Cross River Hosts 36,000 Refugees From Cameroun

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Cross river state government says it is hosting over 36,000 refugees fleeing the ongoing civil war in Cameroon.

The number, according to the United Nations high commission for refugees represents 69.5 per cent of 51,723 Cameroon refugees in the country.

Director general of the state emergency management agency, Princewill  Ayim, says the figure of the refugees rose from 35,965 in 2019 to 36 thousand and four last January.

Ayim says the refugees are being hosted in three settlements in Ogoja Local Government area.

The refugees started trooping into Nigeria, following fighting between Cameroun troops and separatists in the country’s English speaking areas which formed Amazonia Republic.

 

READ ALSO ]2020 World Cup: Super Eagles To Meet Cairo, Cape Verde, Liberia

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account