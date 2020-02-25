Cross River Hosts 36,000 Refugees From Cameroun

Cross river state government says it is hosting over 36,000 refugees fleeing the ongoing civil war in Cameroon.

The number, according to the United Nations high commission for refugees represents 69.5 per cent of 51,723 Cameroon refugees in the country.

Director general of the state emergency management agency, Princewill Ayim, says the figure of the refugees rose from 35,965 in 2019 to 36 thousand and four last January.

Ayim says the refugees are being hosted in three settlements in Ogoja Local Government area.

The refugees started trooping into Nigeria, following fighting between Cameroun troops and separatists in the country’s English speaking areas which formed Amazonia Republic.

