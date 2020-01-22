Crisis Hits Ogun Ministry Over CV Scandal

Crisis has hit the Ogun State ministry of education, science and technology, as Governor Dapo Abiodun goes tough over the credentials of members of his new cabinet.

At the moment, two political heads of the ministry are involved in one scandal or the other.

The current crisis followed an allegation of certificate forgery levelled against the special adviser to Governor Abiodun on education, Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa.

The special adviser has been battling to save his job, since an online news platform alleged that he was sacked by the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye and Kwara State University for forging his certificates.

Professor Odemuyiwa had since dismissed the allegations in a series of interviews he granted newsmen in Abeokuta, accusing those behind the allegation of seeking to ridicule the governor.

Earlier, the nominee of the governor for the education, science and technology commissioner, Professor Sidi Osho, was also involved in a scandal which is yet to be resolved.

Professor Osho, had not reported for duty despite been screened by the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The governor did not allow the swearing in of Professor Osho over the allegation circulating in social media that she was sacked for misconduct while she was a senior lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

Amidst the allegation, the secretary to the state government, Tokunbo Talabi in a circular last week directed all political appointees in the Abiodun Admnistration to submit updated copies of their certificates and curriculum vitae for a fresh scrutiny.

Talabi further directed them to collate the documents and forwarded them to his office.

Sources told Rockcity Fm that the political office holders had complied with the directive and the submitted documents are undergoing scrutiny.

