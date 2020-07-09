Crisis Deepens In Ondo Assembly As Deputy Speaker Is Suspended

Home Crisis Deepens In Ondo Assembly As Deputy Speaker Is Suspended

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0

The tense situation in the Ondo State House Of Assembly, further degenerated on Wednesday, as a faction of members insists on impeaching the deputy governor, who defected from the ruling APC to PDP.

During the Wednesday plenary, the house leadership suspended the deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji.

Also, a lawmaker opposing the planned impeachment was also suspended.

Earlier on Wednesday, the majority leader, Jamiu Maito, resigned his letter of resignation was read by the clerk of the house, bode Adeyelu during the plenary.

The lawmakers had split over the planned impeachment, with nine out of 26 members objecting to the move.

The deputy governor is seeking the ticket of PDP to face governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state’s forthcoming governorship poll.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account