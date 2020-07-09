Crisis Deepens In Ondo Assembly As Deputy Speaker Is Suspended

The tense situation in the Ondo State House Of Assembly, further degenerated on Wednesday, as a faction of members insists on impeaching the deputy governor, who defected from the ruling APC to PDP.

During the Wednesday plenary, the house leadership suspended the deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji.

Also, a lawmaker opposing the planned impeachment was also suspended.

Earlier on Wednesday, the majority leader, Jamiu Maito, resigned his letter of resignation was read by the clerk of the house, bode Adeyelu during the plenary.

The lawmakers had split over the planned impeachment, with nine out of 26 members objecting to the move.

The deputy governor is seeking the ticket of PDP to face governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state’s forthcoming governorship poll.

