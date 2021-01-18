Covid Second Wave: Schools Resume Nationwide

Primary and secondary schools are resuming their second term academic session today, amidst spreading of Covid 19 pandemic across the country

The resumption of the schools had been shifted from January 2, following a sudden jump in the new cases of the virus

Ahead of fresh reopening, presidential task force had rolled out Covid 19 protocols that every school must observe

The protocols, include wearing of face masks by students, teachers and non-teaching staff, as well as provision of infra-red thermometer to check temperature, and maintaining of social distancing

They are also directed to provide sanitizer and clinic and an isolation centre for likely Covid cases

In Lagos state, the second term will run for 61 days from June 18 to April 30, while Edo state government had suspended resumption until further notice Last week, basic service committee of the House of Representatives had faulted the January 18 resumption date and called for a three month extension of the shutdown of schools

