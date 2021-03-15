Covid: More Discharged Patients, Reduced Active Cases

More Covid 19 patients are being discharged nationwide, as Nigeria continues to record low confirmed cases of the virus

685 patients were discharged from their homes and isolation centres on Sunday, raising the total number of discharged Covid 19 patients to 145,399 since the epidemic

The discharge of 145,399 successfully treated Covid 19 patients now reduced active cases to 13,245 as at Sunday

Also on Sunday, the120 new cases were recorded nationwide is regarded as the lowest in the past months Out of the new 120 cases, Lagos is credited with 32, Rivers (25), Kaduna (20), Bayelsa (13), Kano (7), Jigawa 95), Borno and Abia (four each), Oyo (3), Plateau (2), while one each was posted in Ogun, Abuja, Nasarawa and Imo states

