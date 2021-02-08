Covid Kills 20 Nigerians On Sunday

Covid 19 virus killed twenty persons nationwide on Sunday, as Nigeria recorded a lower figure of 506 new infections

The twenty deaths were recorded in Abuja, Ondo, Edo, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Kwara and Imo states

Eight of the new Covid 19 deaths were posted in Lagos state, four in Ondo, as well as, two each in Edo and Kano states

Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Imo states also recorded one Covid 19 new death each The new deaths had raised Nigeria’s death toll from the deadly virus to 1,667

