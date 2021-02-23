COVID INFECTION IN SHARP DROP

Covid 19 infection again dropped on Sunday with 521 confirmed cases nationwide

The 521 new cases are lower than 660 posted on Saturday

Also, Covid 19 deaths also dropped to eight on Sunday, against 13 on Saturday

Edo state posted three of the new Covid deaths, followed by Kano with two, as well as one each in Abuja, Rivers, Kano and Abuja

Out of the 521 new confirmed cases of the virus, Lagos led the chart with 166, followed by Ogun with 52, Rivers (47), Adamawa and Ebonyi (37 each), and 25 in Akwa Ibom state

Also, Osun state recorded 21, Bayelsa (18), Kaduna (17) and 16 in Oyo state The new confirmed cases has raised Nigeria’s total cases to 152 thousand and 74, out of which 128,619 had been discharged

