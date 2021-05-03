Covid: FG Bans Travelers From Brazil, India, Turkey

Federal government has banned Non Nigerian and non resident passengers who had travelled to India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country

Airlines who violate the ban will pay a penalty of $3,500 for each of the passengers they carried

Chairman of the presidential steering committee on covid 19, Boss Mustapha announcing the measures in a statement, says the decision was taken, following the renewed surge of the virus in the three countries

According to him, the new travel advisory will come into effect on May 4, and will be subjected to a review after an initial period of 14 days

Mustapha explains that the ban does not affect those who transited through the three countries

